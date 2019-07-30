PORTLAND, Ore. — Gage Gubrud, a transfer from Eastern Washington, is competing with seniors Anthony Gordon and Trey Tinsley to replace Gardner Minshew as Washington State's starting quarterback.

Gubrud, who played high school football at McMinnville High School, was a star at Eastern Washington, and even helped lead the FCS team to a 45-42 upset of Washington State in 2016. In that game, Gubrud completed 34 of 40 passes for 474 yards and five touchdowns.

After Gubrud suffered a season-ending toe injury in the fifth game of the season last year, Gubrud was approved for a medical redshirt and he transferred to Washington State for a sixth year of eligibility.

Gubrud is a two-time Walter Payton Award finalist, and in 32 games with the Eagles, he had 11,026 yards of total offense, 9,984 passing yards and 87 touchdowns. His best season was 2016, when he threw for an FCS-record 5,160 yards. He also lead the team in rushing that season with 606 yards, giving him 5,766 yards of offense, which was a Big Sky record.

"It’s not often that you can add a quarterback to your roster that has started 28 games and thrown for nearly 10,000 yards," Washington State head coach Mike Leach said after Gubrud's transfer.

Gubrud didn't see much action in the spring because of an ankle injury, but is healthy and ready for the start of fall camp, which kicks off Friday.