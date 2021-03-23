x
Oregon women hold South Dakota to 9 1st-half points, cruise to 67-47 win in 1st round

No. 6 seed Oregon will face No. 3 seed Georgia in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Wednesday.
Oregon forward Sedona Prince (32) celebrates after a basket during the first half of a college basketball game South Dakota in the first round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Monday, March 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

SAN ANTONIO — Erin Boley scored 22 points and 23rd-ranked Oregon closed out the first round of the women’s NCAA Tournament late Monday night with a sleeper, downing South Dakota 67-47.

The 11th-seeded Coyotes missed their last 25 shots of the first half and were held to a near-record low in trailing 34-9 at the break. 

Nyara Sabally added 17 points and Sedona Prince 12 as the sixth-seeded Ducks took advantage of their size on both ends of the floor to head into a second-round matchup Wednesday with third-seeded and 10th-ranked Georgia in the Alamo Region. 

Hannah Sjerven scored 18 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for the Summit League champion Coyotes.

