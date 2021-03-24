x
Oregon women top Georgia 57-50, return to Sweet 16 as 6 seed

The Ducks are going back to the Sweet 16 for the fourth straight time.
Credit: AP Photo/Eric Gay
Georgia guard Mikayla Coombs (4) drives to the basket between Oregon guard Taylor Mikesell, left, and forward Nyara Sabally, right, during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO — Sedona Prince scored 22 points, Nyara Sabally took over late and sixth-seeded Oregon beat No. 3 Georgia 57-50 in the women’s NCAA Tournament to advance to its fourth straight Sweet 16. 

Sabally scored six straight points — including a putback of her own missed shot — to break open a tie game and give the Ducks a 54-48 lead with less than a minute to go. She finished with 15 points, including 10 in the second half, and nine rebounds. 

Jenna Staiti had 18 points and nine rebounds for Georgia, which was looking to reach its first Sweet 16 since 2013.

