Oregon women top Georgia 57-50, return to Sweet 16 as 6 seed

The Ducks are going back to the Sweet 16 for the fourth straight time.

SAN ANTONIO — Sedona Prince scored 22 points, Nyara Sabally took over late and sixth-seeded Oregon beat No. 3 Georgia 57-50 in the women’s NCAA Tournament to advance to its fourth straight Sweet 16.

Sabally scored six straight points — including a putback of her own missed shot — to break open a tie game and give the Ducks a 54-48 lead with less than a minute to go. She finished with 15 points, including 10 in the second half, and nine rebounds.