Houston vs Baylor blog: Baylor defeats Houston, 78-59, to advance in Final Four

INDIANAPOLIS — The road to a national NCAA basketball championship for the University of Houston ended on Saturday night.
The Cougars fell to Baylor in an exciting Final Four matchup.
UH fans flocked to Downtown Houston to catch the action hoping for win. It’s the kind of excitement that’s been building up for a few decades.
“The Houston Cougars will win the Final Four. Yes, let’s go Coogs,” Henry Garza, a 1986 UH graduate, said
It’s been 36 years since UH basketball fans have been this close to a national championship.
“The Coogs now are carrying the city and really pumping in that enthusiasm and electricity,” Mayor Sylvester Turner said.
Outside the George R. Brown Convention Center, fans kept their eyes glued to screens.
“We’re winning it. We’re winning the whole thing. The whole thing. Let’s go!” Leann Guerra, a UH fan, said.
Fans said seeing the Cougars make it to the Final Four is something the city of Houston really needed.
“After the year we all went through this is definitely awesome to be a part of just rooting our team on and hoping they make it to the finals,” Matthew Rios said.
Also, Ken Forren said, “With everything else that’s going on in sports in Houston right now I think having one time that’s actually doing well and they can kind of rally around. It’s been amazing.”
Many remained hopeful even though the Coogs trailed the Baylor Bears early in the game.
“I’m not worried,” Taylor Whileyman said. “We start a little slow but then we’re like bam! We’re back. I’m ready. I’m not worried at all.
However, as the clock ticked down these UH fans knew they’d have to wait at least one more year to see their team win it all.
“As a Houston fan you always have to be hopeful for the years coming. It’s a great city, great team. Hopefully we can be better next year,” Rios said.
Second Half
What a performance.
Coogs running out of time against Baylor.
Davion Mitchell with another assist for the Bears.
Coogs are going to need more stops in order to get back in this one.
Marcus Sasser still has the hot hand for the Coogs despite their deficit.
Quentin Grimes gets his first bucket of the game.
Can the Coogs close the gap in this one?
First Half
Mayor Turner stopped by the UH Watch Party.
Baylor finishes dominate half with three-pointer. Bears up 45-20.
Coogs take another timeout, hope to stop the bleeding as Baylor makes another run.
Baylor creates more separation, leads 33-17 heading into timeout.
Marcus Sasser came to play with a game-high 12 points.
Can the Coogs slow down the Bears? Baylor has 7 assists on 7 buckets so far. Baylor leads, 25-14 with 7:48 left in the half.
Marcus Sasser leads the Coogs with 9 points so far.
Baylor has taken an early advantage with a 10-0 run.
What will it take for the Coogs to get the win?
Just a little factoid as the game gets underway.
Marcus Sasser opens the Final Four with a three-pointer.
Coogs defense makes its presence felt on the first possession.
Here we go!
Pre-game
Almost time for tip-off!
Lynden Rose, who was on the 1982 UH team, explain why he thinks the Coogs will today..
Our Matt Musil spoke with the grandson of former UH coach Guy V. Lewis about the Coogs.
Whose house?
The Houston Rockets show their support for the Coogs.
Mayor Sylvester Turner showed his support for his hometown school.