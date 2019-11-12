EUGENE, Ore. — UNLV has hired Oregon offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo as its next head football coach.

Arroyo led an Oregon offense that was 15th nationally in scoring this season and he also helped the Ducks land the Pac-12's top-ranked recruiting class the past two seasons.

He previously coached running backs at Oklahoma State, was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' interim offensive coordinator in 2014 and was the offensive coordinator at Southern Mississippi the year before.

He played quarterback at San Jose State during the same time that UNLV athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois was the compliance director there.

