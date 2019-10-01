EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon linebacker Troy Dye announced on Thursday he will stay in Eugene for his senior season. Dye has led the Ducks in tackles each of the last three seasons.

“Not many have the opportunity to play big-time college football. I have truly enjoyed every moment of playing in the best stadium and in front of the best fans in the nation,” Dye said in a statement. “I think I still have so much left to accomplish, and there is an opportunity to create something special in the year ahead. After long conversations with my family and friends, I have decided to return to Oregon for my senior season to capitalize on those opportunities and create unforgettable moments. Go Ducks!”

Dye was a second-team All-Pac-12 Conference pick in 2017 and 2018. Dye has 313 career tackles and has started 33 consecutive games. He needs 121 tackles his senior season to become the school’s all-time leader.

“Troy impacts our program in so many ways with his passion, leadership and love for the game,” said Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal. “He leads by example and is someone his teammates look up to. Troy is a difference-maker every snap that he is on the field, and his desire to be great helps elevate our culture to the next level. We can’t wait to see his accomplishments during his senior season, and we are thrilled to have him back as the leader of our defense.”

With Dye returning, seven defensive starters will come back to play for the Ducks next season. Oregon will also return 10 of 11 starters on offense, including highly-touted quarterback Justin Herbert.

