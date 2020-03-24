PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon All-American guard Sabrina Ionescu continues to dominate award season, becoming the first Associated Press Women’s Player of the Year in program history.

She’s also the second player ever to be a unanimous selection, since the award was created in 1995, joining the University of Connecticut's Breanna Stewart, who did so in 2016.

Ionescu averaged 17.5 points, 9.1 assists and 8.6 rebounds this season and had eight of her NCAA-record 26 career triple-doubles.

She's also the first player in NCAA history to reach 2,000 career points, 1,000 career assists and 1,000 career rebounds.

Ionescu is the reigning Pac-12 Player of the Year for the third straight season. She was also named a first team All-American by multiple publications.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

