Momentum is everything in sports, and right now the Oregon football program has it.

The Ducks won two straight games to finish the regular season, signed a top-10 recruiting class on early signing day, and just this week quarterback Justin Herbert announced he will return to Oregon for his senior season.

The Ducks (8-4 overall, 5-4 Pac-12) now have an opportunity to put an exclamation point on the season at noon Dec. 31 against Michigan State in the Redbox Bowl in Santa Clara, California.

A victory would be huge for the Ducks, who are trying to climb their way back to the top of the Pac-12 Conference and establish themselves once again as a national contender.

The last time Oregon ended its season with a victory was in 2013, when Marcus Mariota led the Ducks past Texas in the Alamo Bowl.

The next season, when Mariota won the Heisman Trophy, Oregon won the Rose Bowl against Florida State, before losing the national championship game to Ohio State.

In all, the Ducks come into this season’s Redbox Bowl on a three-game bowl losing streak.

Ending that skid would go a long way in showing the players that real progress is being made.

“We’ve studied them really well, as I’m sure they’ve studied us,” Oregon coach Mario Cristobal said. “Our guys understand this is a really big challenge. We’ve got to keep working hard and preparing to make sure we have success.”

Cristobal is Oregon’s third head coach in three seasons, and he has brought energy to the recruiting process and an emphasis on player development.

The renewed energy on the recruiting trail has already paid dividends, with Oregon bringing in the Pac-12’s top class earlier this month.

But how will all that translate on the field?

That’s where the Ducks’ more aggressive strength and conditioning program comes in, under assistant coach Aaron Feld, with the hope of developing SEC-style size and strength.

A Redbox Bowl victory will further show that the hard work is paying off, and that the program’s direction is the right one.

Imagine how positive the atmosphere will be during offseason workouts should the Ducks end the season on a three-game winning streak; contrast that to the past two seasons — in 2016, Oregon finished 4-8 and fired coach Mark Helfrich; last season, coach Willie Taggart bolted to Florida State, and the Ducks fell flat in a Las Vegas Bowl loss to Boise State.

Redbox Bowl prediction

Michigan State (7-5 overall, 5-4 Big Ten) will be a challenge for Oregon in the Redbox Bowl.

The Spartans are a physical, defensive-minded team that ranked third in the Big Ten Conference in both scoring defense (18.0 points per game) and total defense (311.5 yards per game).

Statistically, Michigan State’s defense is similar to Washington, which has allowed 16.5 points and 311.3 yards per game. The Ducks beat the Huskies 34-31 in overtime this season.

Where Washington and Michigan State differ is on offense, with the Huskies scoring 28.0 points per game, and the Spartans scoring 19.8, which ranks second worst in the Big Ten.

The Ducks average 37.2 points per game, which ranks second in the Pac-12.

The Redbox Bowl will come down to how effectively the Ducks can run the ball against Michigan State. The Spartans have the best rushing defense in the Big Ten, allowing just 81.3 yards per game.

If Oregon can have some success running the ball and move the chains, that will help open up things for Herbert in the passing game, where Michigan State is vulnerable defensively — the Spartans allow 230 passing yards a game, which ranks eighth in the Big Ten.

Another factor could be the excitement among Oregon players that Herbert decided to come back next season.

“He’s as good as it gets, as a person, as a teammate, as a competitor, as a football player and performer,” Cristobal said. “We’re thrilled beyond words. Everybody is fired up, and rightfully so.”

SCORE PREDICTION: Oregon 27, Michigan State 21