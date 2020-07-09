Oregon standout Penei Sewell opts for NFL draft

Sewell will skip his junior season at the University of Oregon amid the uncertainty about the upcoming Pac-12 season.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Ducks fans have seen Penei Sewell play for the final time in an Oregon uniform. With the uncertainty around the upcoming season over the COVID-19 pandemic, Sewell decided to opt out of his junior season and declare for the 2021 NFL Draft.

Sewell will go down as one of the greatest offensive lineman in Oregon history. He allowed one sack during his time at Oregon and finished sophomore campaign as the top-graded offensive lineman in Pro Football Focus history.

He's won just about every award you can as an offensive lineman, including the Outland Trophy, AP Pac-12 Co-Offensive Player of the Year and Unanimous first-team All-America.

Sewell made the announcement to declare for the 2021 NFL Draft on Twitter.

"There are no words to adequately express how blessed I feel for having played football for the pay two seasons at the best school in the country, the University of Oregon," Sewell wrote. "The love and support I've received has been overwhelming, and I could not be more grateful. But ever since I was little, I have dreamt of playing professional football. Accordingly, after long thought, prayer and many conversations with my family, I have decided to opt out of the 2020-2021 college football season and prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft."