Oregon men's basketball loses to St. Mary's 62-50 at Maui Invitational

Oregon will play Houston in the third place game at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

LAS VEGAS — Dan Fotu scored 16 points and Saint Mary's defeated Oregon 62-50 in a semifinal of the Maui Invitational.

"Bad turnovers,” said head coach Dana Altman. “Bad ball movement on the offensive end. We just didn't make plays for each other. The ball is getting stuck, we are really having a difficult time getting it moving."

The Gaels got double-digit scoring from four players, hit 52.1 % from the floor, and controlled the flow for most of the game.

Tommy Kuhse had 13, points Alex Ducas scored 12 and Logan Johnson chipped in 11 for the Gaels.