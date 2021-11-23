x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Ducks

Oregon men's basketball loses to St. Mary's 62-50 at Maui Invitational

Oregon will play Houston in the third place game at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Credit: AP
Oregon forward Quincy Guerrier drives between St. Mary's guard Logan Johnson, left, and forward Kyle Bowen during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Maui Invitational in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

LAS VEGAS — Dan Fotu scored 16 points and Saint Mary's defeated Oregon 62-50 in a semifinal of the Maui Invitational. 

"Bad turnovers,” said head coach Dana Altman. “Bad ball movement on the offensive end. We just didn't make plays for each other. The ball is getting stuck, we are really having a difficult time getting it moving."

The Gaels got double-digit scoring from four players, hit 52.1 %  from the floor, and controlled the flow for most of the game. 

Tommy Kuhse had 13, points Alex Ducas scored 12 and Logan Johnson chipped in 11 for the Gaels. 

Saint Mary’s will face Wisconsin in Wednesday’s championship game. Oregon will play Houston in the third place game at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. The game will air on ESPN2. 

    

Related Articles

In Other News

Viewers weigh in: renaming the rivalry game