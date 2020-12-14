Oregon replaces UW in Pac-12 title game amid Covid-19 outbreak

Oregon will represent the Pac-12 North in the championship game because Washington doesn't have enough players available. The Ducks will face USC on Friday.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A challenging and constantly changing college football season amid the COVID-19 pandemic took another turn Monday when the Pac-12 announced Oregon would replace Washington in the Pac-12 championship game.

Washington had to pull out due to COVID-19 issues in the Huskies program, and Oregon will now play No. 13 USC for the conference title on Friday instead.

Washington (3-1) announced Monday it is withdrawing from the championship game after determining the Huskies did not have at least 53 scholarship players available and did not meet the minimum number of scholarship athletes at specific positions.

"We have not been able to resume football activities and currently the entirety of one of our key position groups, deemed a critical position group by the Pac-12, is in quarantine," said UW football coach Jimmy Lake. "Our focus now is getting everyone healthy so we can resume football activities and prepare for a possible bowl game. We are crushed that we cannot bring home the Pac-12 trophy for our fans, staff and players."

Washington team physician Dr. Kim Harmon said the program has continued to see positive cases over the past several days.

“This increase in cases, combined with issues with a key position group, doesn’t allow for a path forward for us this week,” Harmon said in a statement.

Washington was named Pac-12 North champ by virtue of having a better winning percentage than Oregon.