PORTLAND, Ore. — After another impressive performance on Saturday, the Oregon Ducks continue to climb up the college football polls.

Oregon moved up three spots to No. 13 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll released on Sunday. The Ducks also landed at No. 13 in the latest Amway Coaches Poll, up four spots from their previous No. 17 ranking.

The Ducks are on a three-game winning streak since dropping their season opener to Auburn, who is now ranked No. 7 in both polls.

Oregon opened Pac-12 play on Saturday with a 21-6 win on the road against Stanford. Senior quarterback Justin Herbert has yet to throw an interception this season. On defense, the Ducks have not given up a touchdown since the deciding score in the final seconds of the loss to Auburn.

The Ducks have a bye next week. They’ll take the field again when they host No. 15 California on Oct. 5 at Autzen Stadium.

