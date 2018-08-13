EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon Ducks will play a home-and-home series against Michigan State beginning in 2029, the school announced Monday.

The Ducks will play at Michigan State on Sept. 8, 2029. The Spartans will then travel to Eugene to play Oregon on Sept. 7, 2030.

Oregon and Michigan State have played three home-and-home series in their history and the series is split 3-3, with the home team winning each time. The first game was played in 1979.

One of the more memorable games between the two teams was on Sept. 6, 2014 when the Ducks and Spartans met in a Top-10 matchup. The Ducks, then ranked third in the country, beat No. 7 Michigan 46-27 behind quarterback Marcus Mariota, who threw for 318 yards and three touchdowns. Oregon went on to win the national championship that season.

The Ducks have 23 non-conference games scheduled between 2019 and 2030. Last week, Oregon announced a three-game series against Boise State that begins in 2024.

The Ducks also have home-and-home series with Ohio State (starting in 2020), Texas Tech (starting in 2023) and Baylor (starting in 2027).

Oregon's future non-conference opponents

2019: vs. Auburn (Arlington, Texas), Nevada, Montana

2020: North Dakota State, Ohio State, Hawaii

2021: Fresno State, at Ohio State, Stony Brook

2022: Eastern Washington, BYU

2023: Portland State, at Texas Tech, Hawaii

2024: Texas Tech, Boise State, at Hawaii

2025: at Boise State

2026: Boise State

2027: at Baylor

2028: Baylor

2029: at Michigan State

2030: Michigan State

© 2018 KGW