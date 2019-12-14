ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Payton Pritchard scored 19 of his 23 points after halftime, and No. 10 Oregon outlasted No. 5 Michigan 71-70 in overtime.

In a stellar matchup with Wolverines point guard Zavier Simpson, Pritchard was just a little bit better. Simpson had eight points and 11 assists, but the Wolverines lost their second straight game.

Oregon built a 16-point lead in the first half, then had to withstand and extended Michigan charge.

Anthony Mathis nearly won it for the Ducks with a long 3-pointer at the end of regulation, but a replay showed he released the shot just after the clock ran out.

