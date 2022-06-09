Oregon no longer ranked in AP Top 25 after blowout loss to Georgia

This is the first time Oregon has been unranked by the Associated Press since the final rankings of the shortened 2020 season.

EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon dropped from No. 11 all the way out of the Associated Press Top 25 rankings following its season-opening 49-3 loss to Georgia. The Bulldogs moved up one spot from No. 2 to No. 3.

The Ducks were one of two teams that disappeared from the rankings after the first week of games. Cincinnati, ranked 23rd in the preseason rankings, was the other team to drop out.

Oregon is the first team listed among others receiving votes and its Week 2 total of 131 votes is just 12 fewer than No. 25 Houston.

In the Pac-12, USC jumped into the Top 10, climbing four spots after a 66-14 win against Rice. It's the first time the Trojans have been ranked in the Top 10 since the final regular-season poll of 2017, when USC was ranked eighth.

Utah had the second-steepest drop of Week 2, tumbling six spots to No. 13 after its 29-26 loss to Florida.

Oregon State made it into the others receiving votes category with five votes after a 34-17 win against Boise State.

Here's a look at the full poll, with total points and first-place votes in parentheses:

1. Alabama - 1,552 (44)

2. Georgia - 1,511 (17)

3. Ohio State - 1,471 (2)

4. Michigan - 1,299

5. Clemson - 1,280

6. Texas A&M - 1,241

7. Oklahoma - 1,130

8. Notre Dame - 1,085

9. Baylor - 1,057

10. USC - 898

11. Oklahoma State - 818

12. Florida - 763

13. Utah - 717

14. Michigan State - 690

15. Miami - 679

16. Arkansas - 678

17. Pittsburgh - 535

18. NC State - 513

19. Wisconsin - 476

20. Kentucky - 373

21. BYU - 266

22. Ole Miss - 254

23. Wake Forest - 246

24. Tennessee - 194

25. Houston - 143

Others receiving votes: Oregon 131, Penn State 122, Texas 118, Cincinnati 63, Florida State 42, UCF 22, Fresno State 22, Minnesota 22, Kansas State 18, Auburn 15, Mississippi State 10, Air Force 8, Oregon State 5, North Carolina 3, South Carolina 2, Purdue 1, UCLA 1, Arizona 1