Ducks

Oregon men lose to Wisconsin in NIT quarterfinals, ending the season

The Ducks were led by Keeshawn Barthelemy, who posted 15 points and six rebounds. Quincy Guerrier added 14 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for Oregon.
Credit: AP
Oregon guard Keeshawn Barthelemy (3) shoots against California guard DeJuan Clayton (33) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Berkeley, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

EUGENE, Ore. — Max Klesmit scored 18 points, Chucky Hepburn made a 3-pointer with 55.4 seconds remaining and Wisconsin defeated Oregon 61-58 on Tuesday night in the NIT.

Wisconsin (20-14) advances to the semifinals in Las Vegas against North Texas on March 28.

Klesmit was 5 of 11 shooting, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 7 from the line for the Badgers. Hepburn scored 12 points. Steven Crowl had nine points and 10 rebounds.

The Ducks (21-15) were led by Keeshawn Barthelemy, who posted 15 points and six rebounds. Quincy Guerrier added 14 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for Oregon.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

