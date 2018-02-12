Oregon will face Michigan State in the Redbox Bowl, set for noon Dec. 31 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

The Redbox Bowl will be the second of Mario Cristobal's tenure as Oregon's head coach.

Cristobal's first game as the Ducks' head coach came last December in the Las Vegas Bowl, a 38-28 loss to Boise State.

In the days leading up to last year's Las Vegas Bowl, Cristobal took over the team after coach Willie Taggart left to Florida State.

This year, in Cristobal's first full season as head coach in Eugene, the Ducks are 8-4 and go into the bowl game on a two-game winning streak, with wins against Arizona State and Oregon State to wrap up the regular season.

Oregon finished fourth in the Pac-12 North Division with a 5-4 conference record.

Michigan State is 7-5 this season and finished fourth in the Big Ten East Division with a 5-4 conference record.

Oregon is 13-18 in its bowl game history, and hasn't won since Heisman Trophy winner Marcus Mariota led the Ducks to a 59-20 Rose Bowl victory against Florida State in the College Football Playoff semifinals after the 2014 season. Oregon went on to lose 42-20 to Ohio State in the national championship game.

Since Mariota left for the NFL, the Ducks are 0-2 in bowl games, with losses in the Alamo Bowl and Las Vegas Bowl.

In this year's College Football Playoff, No. 1 Alabama faces No. 4 Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl, and No. 2 Clemson will battle No. 3 Notre Dame in the Cotton Bowl.

Ducks in the Bay, will play Michigan State in the @RedboxBowl on New Years Eve at 12:00 p.m. PT. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/irkZPLmcrV — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) December 2, 2018

