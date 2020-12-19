Oregon holds off USC late, grabs Pac-12 title with 31-24 win

Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux was named the Pac-12 championship game MVP.

LOS ANGELES — Anthony Brown threw two touchdown passes in an extraordinary debut, Jamal Hill made an interception with 2:47 to play, and Oregon earned its second straight Pac-12 title with a 31-24 victory over No. 13 Southern California in the championship game.

Tyler Shough also threw two touchdown passes for the Ducks. They didn’t win the North Division, yet still claimed the Pac-12′s New Year’s Six bowl berth with their only victory in the past month.

USC reached midfield in search of a fourth-quarter comeback win for the fourth time in its six-game season, but Kedon Slovis threw the first fourth-quarter interception of his career.

» Oregon's 13th conference title in school history.

» Oregon's fourth Pac-12 Championship Game victory.

» Oregon's 13th conference title in school history.

» Oregon's fourth Pac-12 Championship Game victory.

» Improve the Ducks to 4-0 in Pac-12 Championship Game appearances.

