Oregon Ducks football players' COVID-19 antigen tests were false positives, team says

EUGENE, Oregon — The Oregon Ducks canceled Saturday night's football practice after antigen tests showed five players were positive for COVID-19. This week, the team announced that all five tests were false positives.

The tests were deemed false positives based on two separate negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests from independent labs, the University of Oregon (UO) said in a statement Tuesday.

Following consultation between UO Athletic Medicine and Lane County Public Health, all five players were removed from isolation and participated in Tuesday morning's practice.

Head coach Mario Cristobal told reporters the team has since "resumed normal operations."