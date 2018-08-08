BEAVERTON, Ore. — The University of Oregon football team took over Ronaldo Field at Nike Headquarters in Beaverton on Tuesday.

Head Coach Mario Cristobal said “this is incredible” when asked about practicing at Nike.

It was also about getting the team used to the routine of being on the road. The Ducks struggled as a road team last season.

For some of the players it was a kind of homecoming.

Linebacker La’Mar Winston Jr played his high school football at Central Catholic.

“I’ve been up here a few times. Being here to play here, getting to make tackles, will be kind of fun," he said before practice.

Oregon opens its season Sept. 1 at Autzen Stadium against Bowling Green.

