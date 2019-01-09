The Oregon Ducks lost their first game of the season to the Auburn Tigers 27-21.

Oregon, ranked No. 11, led 21-6 in the third quarter before the Tigers made their charge. Auburn, ranked No. 16, scored 21 straight points to finish the game, capped off with the game-winning 26-yard touchdown pass with nine seconds left in the game.

Oregon led for the entire game until the game-winning touchdown.

The Ducks tried a Hail Mary pass on the last play of the game but Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert threw the ball out of the end zone.

