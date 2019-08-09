PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Ducks moved up one spot in both the Associated Press Top 25 and in the Coaches Poll.

In the AP Top 25, the Ducks moved up to No. 15. In the Coaches Poll, Oregon moved up to No. 17.

Oregon is 1-1 after Saturday's 77-6 rout of Nevada. Justin Herbert threw for 310 yards and five touchdowns, and tight end Jacob Breeland had four catches for 112 yards and a score. The Ducks lost in Week 1, 27-21, against Auburn.

Other Pac-12 schools ranked in the AP Top 25 include Utah (up two to No. 11), Washington State (up two to No. 20), Washington (down nine to No. 23), and USC (unranked to No. 24).

In the Coaches Poll, the other ranked Pac-12 schools include Utah (up three to No. 12), Washington State (up one to No. 19), Washington (down nine to No. 21), and USC (unranked to No. 24).

Stanford dropped out of both polls.

