Oregon Ducks open with Portland State, play Oregon State on Black Friday

EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon Ducks will open the 2023 season at home against Portland State and end the regular season at home against rival Oregon State on Black Friday. The Ducks have a home-heavy schedule in 2023 with seven of their 12 games at Autzen Stadium in Eugene.

The Pac-12 released its 2023 football schedule on Wednesday.

The Ducks, who finished fourth in the Pac-12 regular season standings last season behind USC, Utah and Washington, play USC at home on Nov. 11. Outside of the game against the Trojans and the rivalry game against Oregon State, the rest of Oregon's Pac-12 home schedule includes Colorado, Washington State and California, schools that combined for a record of 7-20 in the Pac-12 last season.

Oregon has tough road games against defending conference champion Utah and Washington, which finished third in conference play last season. The other two conference games away from Autzen Stadium are at Stanford and Arizona State, which won a combined three games in Pac-12 play last season.

Oregon's nonconference schedule includes home games against Portland State (4-7 last season) and Hawaii (3-10 last season) and a road game against Texas Tech, which finished 8-5, fourth in the Big 12, last season.

Here's the full schedule for the 2023 season: