Oregon Ducks' Brady Breeze will be 'repping for rare diseases' at pro day

EUGENE, Ore. — NFL scouts will be in Eugene this week to check out some of Oregon's top prospects hoping to hear their name called at the upcoming draft. Brady Breeze is one of them.

From the 40-yard dash to the vertical jump, Breeze will showcase his talents at Oregon's pro day on Friday, April 2. He will also be raising money to give back to those in need.

"We have a really cool charity event called Reps for Rare Diseases," said Breeze.

He will be supporting nonprofit Uplifting Athletes and its mission to inspire the rare disease community with hope through the power of sport.

"I'm just really excited to have the opportunity to use my platform to help a lot of people."

At pro day, Breeze will be bench pressing for something greater than just impressing scouts. Breeze is asking fans and supporters to make a pledge for every rep he performs. His goal is 20 reps at 225 pounds.

As of Wednesday night, he's raised close to $6,000 in donations. Click here if you would like to help.

"It just means the world to me that a lot of people care about me as a person and they care about all the rare diseases out there in the world," said Breeze. "I'm really excited to be able to have this fundraiser and be able to help people in any way I can because we're all on the same team. Whether you're a Duck fan or a Beaver fan, we're all on the same team.

Breeze won a state championship at Central Catholic High School in Portland before going on to play for the Ducks. In 2019, he had a breakout season, going from a backup role to defensive MVP of the Rose Bowl.

"I'm just a kid from the state of Oregon that had dreams and aspirations," he said. "Through my faith in God, working hard and waiting for my opportunity through Oregon, I've been able to accomplish a lot of things."