EUGENE, Ore. — The University of Oregon on Thursday announced a three-game football series with Boise State that will begin in 2024.

Oregon will play the Broncos at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 14, 2024 and Sept. 5, 2026. Boise State will host the Ducks on Sept. 13, 2025.

The Ducks and Broncos have played each other three times previously, with Boise State winning all three matchups. Most recently, Boise State defeated Oregon 38-28 in last season’s Las Vegas Bowl. A 2009 matchup between the two teams was remembered for former Ducks running back LeGarrette Blount punching a Boise State player immediately after the game.

LaGarrette Blount #9 of the Oregon Ducks is escorted off the field by head coach Chip Kelly after Blount punched defensive end Byron Hout #94 (not in photo) of the Boise State Broncos. (Photo: Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

Steve Dykes/Getty Images

© 2018 KGW