SoCal Sweep: Oregon follows UCLA upset with win vs No. 5 USC

De’Vion Harmon had 16 points and N’Faly Dante added 12 for Oregon, which has won five straigh games.

EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon knocked off a top-five team for the second time in two games, beating No. 5 Southern California 79-69 behind Will Richardson’s career-high 28 points.

De’Vion Harmon had 16 points and N’Faly Dante added 12 for Oregon, which has won five straight, including an 84-81 win over third-ranked UCLA on Thursday.

Southern California came into the game fourth nationally in field goal defense, holding opponents to 36.6% shooting. Yet the Ducks hit their first four and nine of their first 13 en route to going 29 of 58 from the floor.

The Ducks are the first team since Clemson in January of 1976 with two wins over top-five teams on the road in such short order, according to ESPN Stats & Information. They are the first to do it in the Pac-12.

The Ducks had a 6-6 record in late December but have regained their stride and could make a bid to jump back into the rankings after a strong performance this week.