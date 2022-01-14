x
Ducks

Oregon beats No. 3 UCLA 84-81 in OT for Altman's 700th win

The Ducks improved to 10-6 overall and 3-2 in the Pac-12 with their fourth straight win.
Credit: AP
Oregon forward Eric Williams Jr. (50) defends against UCLA guard Tyger Campbell (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Los Angeles, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

EUGENE, Ore. — Jacob Young scored a season-high 23 points and Oregon edged No. 3 UCLA 84-81 in overtime to give coach Dana Altman his 700th career victory. 

The Ducks improved to 10-6 overall and 3-2 in the Pac-12 with their fourth straight win.

Johnny Juzang scored 23 points to lead the Bruins. They fell to 10-2 and 2-1.

The Ducks swarmed the floor at the final buzzer and their yelling echoed through a mostly empty Pauley Pavilion as they celebrated in the locker room.

