Oregon baseball reaches super regionals for first time in 11 years

Drew Cowley homered and drove in four runs to lead the Ducks past Xavier, 11-2. Oregon will likely host Oral Roberts in a best-of-three super regional series.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Drew Cowley hit a three-run home run and drove in four runs as Oregon beat Xavier for the second time in three games, 11-2 Sunday night to win the Nashville Regional and earn its first berth in the super regionals in 11 years.

The Ducks (40-20) were in their third straight regional tournament as the No. 2 seed. Top-eight seeds that win regionals are assured of hosting super regionals. The NCAA will announce all sites Tuesday.

The Associated Press predicted Sunday that Oral Roberts (49-11) will likely go on the road to play Oregon (40-20) in the best-of-three super regionals, which start either Friday, June 9 or Saturday, June 10.

Freshman Grayson Grinsell started Sunday's game and worked four scoreless innings for Oregon, giving up three hits, walking two and striking out seven. Logan Mercado worked the final four innings and allowed just one earned run on six hits.

Sabin Ceballos put the Ducks on the board with a solo home run in the fourth and Cowley laced an RBI double to right center field to cap a three-run fifth. Rikuu Nishida. laced a double to right center with the bases loaded to score three runs in the sixth, then scored on Cowley's three-run homer.

Xavier used six pitchers and allowed just seven combined base hits, but issued 10 walks.

