No. 24 Utah routs No. 4 Oregon, ending Ducks' CFP hopes

The Utes ended Oregon’s College Football Playoff hopes with a 38-7 victory Saturday night.

SALT LAKE CITY — Britain Covey returned a punt 78 yards for a touchdown on the final play of the first half, giving Utah 14 points in 27 seconds and a 28-0 lead, and the No. 24 Utes ended No. 4 Oregon’s College Football Playoff hopes with a 38-7 victory Saturday night.

Tavion Thomas ran for 94 yards and three touchdowns to help the Utes (8-3, 7-1 Pac-12) wrap up a share of the Pac-12 South title and a spot in the conference championship game.

Cameron Rising threw for 178 yards. His top target, Brant Kuithe, piled up 118 yards on five catches.

Covey had 191 all-purpose yards.