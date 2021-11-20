x
Ducks

No. 24 Utah routs No. 4 Oregon, ending Ducks' CFP hopes

The Utes ended Oregon’s College Football Playoff hopes with a 38-7 victory Saturday night.
Utah running back Tavion Thomas (9) runs into the end zone during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Oregon Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Alex Goodlett)

SALT LAKE CITY — Britain Covey returned a punt 78 yards for a touchdown on the final play of the first half, giving Utah 14 points in 27 seconds and a 28-0 lead, and the No. 24 Utes ended No. 4 Oregon’s College Football Playoff hopes with a 38-7 victory Saturday night.

Tavion Thomas ran for 94 yards and three touchdowns to help the Utes (8-3, 7-1 Pac-12) wrap up a share of the Pac-12 South title and a spot in the conference championship game. 

Cameron Rising threw for 178 yards. His top target, Brant Kuithe, piled up 118 yards on five catches. 

Covey had 191 all-purpose yards. 

Anthony Brown threw for 231 yards and a touchdown for Oregon (9-2, 6-2 Pac-12, No. 3 CFP).

