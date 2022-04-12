WNBA draft: Liberty select Oregon's Nyara Sabally with 5th pick

Sabally will play alongside former Ducks star and Liberty point guard Sabrina Ionescu.

NEW YORK — The New York Liberty drafted Oregon's Nyara Sabally with the fifth overall pick in the WNBA draft on Monday night.

Sabally got to practice with New York point guard Sabrina Ionescu when the two were at Oregon and she is excited to have a chance to play with her on the Liberty. Ionescu averaged 11.7 points, 6.1 assists and 5.7 rebounds in 30 games last season, including 26 starts.

"Sab is such an amazing point guard," Sabally said. "I saw her in practice every day and am excited to share the court with her."

Sabally, a fourth-year sophomore, was the Ducks' leading scorer and rebounder, averaging 15.4 points and 7.8 boards. She also averaged 1.4 blocks per game.

"It was an honor to put on the Ducks jersey and play at Matthew Knight. I will forever cherish my time here, and I hope that I was able to inspire the people in Eugene that have shown me unwavering support the past four years," Nyara Sabally said in announcing her decision last month.

A native of Germany, Sabally is the younger sister of Satou Sabally, who also played at Oregon and is now with the WNBA's Dallas Wings.

The WNBA season tips off on May 6, with training camps opening later this week.

Pac-12 supremacy: For the sixth consecutive year, the Pac-12 had multiple first-round picks. Sabally, Stanford's Lexie Hull and Colorado's Mya Hollingshed all went in the first seven picks. No other conference can match that streak.

