PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon football team plays its first home game of the season against Nevada on September 7 and a couple of Oregon rappers created their latest Ducks anthem.

"A lot of collaboration, a lot of blood sweat and tears," said recording artist Chris "Xile" Kautzky. "We got a saying around here, it's not a college, it's a culture and that's what we're all about. We represent the culture and what it means to be a Duck fan."

Mighty and Xile collaborated on the song, "FLEXX."

"I like to say I got duck bumps, it was absolutely amazing," said Mathias "Mighty" Mauk. "When you cross over into the end zone and you flex on them, the crowd can flex back. You're never too old to flex on them, you can be 4 or 400."

Their music video was published on YouTube and features Oregon players of the past like LaMichael James, Ifo Ekpre-Olomu and Lavasier Tuinei.

