Former Oregon Ducks basketball star Tyler Dorsey, who just finished his rookie season with the Atlanta Hawks, has been arrested on a drunken driving charge in Eugene, Oregon.

Eugene police spokeswoman Melinda McLaughlin tells news outlets an officer pulled over the 22-year-old Dorsey for driving without lights early Saturday.

The officer spotted an open container of alcohol on the floor of the passenger's side of his Land Rover Discovery. According to KMTR, a police report said "upon speaking with Dorsey, the officer suspected impairment."

He was cited for driving under the influence of intoxicants, driving without lights and having an open alcoholic beverage container and was released after posting $590 bail. It's unclear whether he has a lawyer.

Dorsey was drafted by the Hawks in the second round last April, following his sophomore year at the University of Oregon. He averaged 14.1 points per game and shot 41.6 percent from the 3-point line during his two seasons with the Ducks.

He played in 56 games (five starts) during his rookie season, averaging 7.2 points and 2.3 rebounds per game, while shooting 36.2 percent from the 3-point line.

“We are aware of the situation involving Tyler Dorsey that occurred this past weekend in Eugene, Oregon. We are still gathering information as it pertains to the situation, and out of respect for the legal process, we will have no further comment at this time," the team said in a statement.

