PORTLAND, Ore. – Former Oregon Ducks forward Troy Brown Jr. has a new home.

Brown was selected by the Washington Wizards with the No. 15 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft on Thursday night.

Brown averaged 11.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game last season for the Ducks. He was the first player in program history to declare for the draft after his freshman season.

The Wizards went 43-39 last season and were the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference.



