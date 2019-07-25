LOS ANGELES — Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert remembers watching as a boy as Jeremiah Masoli, Darron Thomas and Heisman Trophy winner Marcus Mariota led the Ducks to conference titles.

After deciding to return to school instead of declaring for the NFL draft, Herbert hopes to join that fraternity of quarterbacks as a senior.

Herbert threw for 3,151 yards and 29 touchdowns as a junior last season but Oregon still finished fourth in the Pac-12 North.

"We've been through the highest of highs and lowest of lows and we've seen all the success that's been at Oregon so we're capable of looking at it and realizing this isn't where we wanted to be," Herbert said. "There's a direction that we're heading and I think we need to keep going that way."

Oregon was a narrow pick to win the Pac-12 North in the annual media poll released Wednesday after finishing one point ahead of rival Washington. The Ducks also received 11 votes to win the Pac-12 title game.

Herbert was pleased to receive the nod. However, he recognizes it means nothing if Oregon can't back it up on the field.



