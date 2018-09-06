There is plenty of hype surrounding Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert for this upcoming season, and momentum is building that he is a legitimate Heisman Trophy contender.

According to a report by ESPN, Las Vegas gives Herbert (14-1) the fourth-best odds of winning the Heisman this upcoming season, trailing only Stanford running back Bryce Love (5-1), Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor (7-1) and Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (10-1).

Herbert, a junior, is tied with Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate and Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm in the fourth spot.

Herbert threw for 1,983 yards, 15 touchdowns and five interceptions last season for the Ducks. He missed five starts with a fractured collarbone. Oregon went 6-2 with Herbert as its starter last season.

The Ducks open the 2018 season at 5 p.m. Sept. 1 against Bowling Green at Autzen Stadium.

JUSTIN HERBERT'S NUMBERS

2017 (sophomore): 1,983 passing yards, 15 TDs, 5 INTs

2016 (freshman): 1,936 passing yards, 19 TDs, 4 INTs

