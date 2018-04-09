PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon moved up one spot to No. 23 in the most recent Associated Press Top 25 poll, which was released Tuesday morning.
The Ducks beat Bowling Green 58-24 on Saturday in their season opener at Autzen Stadium. Popular preseason Heisman pick Justin Herbert led the way for Oregon, throwing for 281 yards and five touchdowns.
Oregon shouldn't be tested in the first three weeks of the season. After Saturday's easy victory against Bowling Green, which finished 2-10 last season, the Ducks play Portland State (0-11 last season) on Saturday and San Jose State (2-11 last season) on Sept. 15. Both games are at home.
The Ducks' first challenge of the season doesn't come until Sept. 22, when Oregon hosts Stanford.
Washington fell three spots to No. 9 after its 21-16 loss to Auburn, which moved up two spots to No. 7.
Two other Pac-12 teams were also ranked. Stanford moved up three spots to No. 10 after its 31-10 win against San Diego State, and USC dropped two spots to No. 17 after a 43-21 win against UNLV. Stanford hosts USC this weekend.
Oregon is not ranked in the USA TODAY coaches poll.
AP TOP 25
Week 2 (first-place votes in parentheses)
1. Alabama (1-0) 1,511 (48)
2. Clemson (1-0) 1,467 (12)
3. Georgia (1-0) 1,350
4. Ohio State (1-0) 1,262
5. Wisconsin (1-0) 1,258 (1)
6. Oklahoma (1-0) 1,251
7. Auburn (1-0) 1,236
8. Notre Dame (1-0) 1,080
9. Washington (0-1) 870
10. Stanford (1-0) 865
11. LSU (1-0) 801
12. Virginia Tech (1-0) 777
13. Penn State (1-0) 768
14. West Virginia (1-0) 762
15. Michigan State (1-0) 684
16. TCU (1-0) 632
17. USC (1-0) 628
18. Mississippi State (1-0) 538
19. UCF (1-0) 407
20. Boise State (1-0) 391
21. Michigan (0-1) 318
22. Miami (0-1) 241
23. Oregon (1-0) 217
24. South Carolina (1-0) 125
25. Florida (1-0) 89
Others receiving votes: Utah 71, Oklahoma St. 62, Boston College 31, Texas A&M 29, Northwestern 28, Maryland 12, Mississippi 11, NC State 9, Florida St. 8, Memphis 6, Houston 6, Washington St. 6, Iowa St. 4, Kansas St. 3, Iowa 3, Hawaii 3, BYU 3, Fresno St. 1, Arkansas St. 1.