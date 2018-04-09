PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon moved up one spot to No. 23 in the most recent Associated Press Top 25 poll, which was released Tuesday morning.

The Ducks beat Bowling Green 58-24 on Saturday in their season opener at Autzen Stadium. Popular preseason Heisman pick Justin Herbert led the way for Oregon, throwing for 281 yards and five touchdowns.

Heading into week ✌️ ranked No. 23 in the AP Top 25. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/2CqluovZdk — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) September 4, 2018

Oregon shouldn't be tested in the first three weeks of the season. After Saturday's easy victory against Bowling Green, which finished 2-10 last season, the Ducks play Portland State (0-11 last season) on Saturday and San Jose State (2-11 last season) on Sept. 15. Both games are at home.

The Ducks' first challenge of the season doesn't come until Sept. 22, when Oregon hosts Stanford.

Washington fell three spots to No. 9 after its 21-16 loss to Auburn, which moved up two spots to No. 7.

Two other Pac-12 teams were also ranked. Stanford moved up three spots to No. 10 after its 31-10 win against San Diego State, and USC dropped two spots to No. 17 after a 43-21 win against UNLV. Stanford hosts USC this weekend.

Oregon is not ranked in the USA TODAY coaches poll.

AP TOP 25

Week 2 (first-place votes in parentheses)

1. Alabama (1-0) 1,511 (48)

2. Clemson (1-0) 1,467 (12)

3. Georgia (1-0) 1,350

4. Ohio State (1-0) 1,262

5. Wisconsin (1-0) 1,258 (1)

6. Oklahoma (1-0) 1,251

7. Auburn (1-0) 1,236

8. Notre Dame (1-0) 1,080

9. Washington (0-1) 870

10. Stanford (1-0) 865

11. LSU (1-0) 801

12. Virginia Tech (1-0) 777

13. Penn State (1-0) 768

14. West Virginia (1-0) 762

15. Michigan State (1-0) 684

16. TCU (1-0) 632

17. USC (1-0) 628

18. Mississippi State (1-0) 538

19. UCF (1-0) 407

20. Boise State (1-0) 391

21. Michigan (0-1) 318

22. Miami (0-1) 241

23. Oregon (1-0) 217

24. South Carolina (1-0) 125

25. Florida (1-0) 89

Others receiving votes: Utah 71, Oklahoma St. 62, Boston College 31, Texas A&M 29, Northwestern 28, Maryland 12, Mississippi 11, NC State 9, Florida St. 8, Memphis 6, Houston 6, Washington St. 6, Iowa St. 4, Kansas St. 3, Iowa 3, Hawaii 3, BYU 3, Fresno St. 1, Arkansas St. 1.

