Ducks quarterback Bo Nix earns a billboard in New York City

PORTLAND, Ore. — More than two decades after the University of Oregon last put up a billboard in New York City to promote a legendary Ducks quarterback, they've done it again.
Some Ducks fans from the East Coast took to social media with a picture of the new billboard being installed along Park Avenue in NYC. The huge billboard features a photo of quarterback Bo Nix, with the headline "BODACIOUS."
Nix led the Ducks to a 10-3 record and a Holiday Bowl win last year, and will return to lead the Ducks this coming season. FanDuel previously gave Nix the fifth highest odds of winning the Heisman Trophy, though the odds as of Wednesday had dipped to see him in a four-way tie at seventh.
Oregon did something similar 22 years ago for then-quarterback Joey Harrington. The school paid $250,000 to put up a 10-story billboard promoting Harrington as a Heisman Trophy candidate.
Fittingly, Harrington reacted to the new billboard's appearance, tweeting "I could not love this any more! Go shock the world, Bo! Our whole Oregon Ducks family is behind you."
Nix played for Auburn from 2019 to 2021 before transferring to the University of Oregon last year. He'll be a senior entering the 2023 season. Last year, Nix completed 71.9% of his passes for a total of 3,593 yards with 29 touchdowns.
The University of Oregon joined the University of Washington in fleeing the Pac-12 earlier this month for the Big Ten, joining Pac-12 emigres USC and UCLA in the Chicago-area conference. However, their tenure in the conference won't begin until 2024. The Big Ten, soon to be 18 teams strong, will be the largest conference in college football history.