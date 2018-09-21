All eyes will be on Eugene on Saturday as ESPN’s College GameDay will broadcast from Autzen Stadium for No. 20 Oregon’s game against No. 7 Stanford.

This is the 10th time that GameDay will visit Eugene. The Ducks have a 7-2 record in the other nine games that College GameDay has visited at Autzen.

College GameDay is ESPN’s flagship college football morning show, and it will broadcast live from Eugene from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m.

College GameDay is hosted by Rece Davis, along with Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, David Pollack and Maria Taylor, as well as contributors Chris Fallica, Jen Lada, Tom Rinaldi and Gene Wojciechowski.

Saturday’s game is the Pac-12 Conference opener for Oregon, and both teams enter the matchup with a 3-0 record.

The Ducks have a strong record at home against top-10 opponents, winning 10 of the 13 matchups.

It’s a busy Saturday of college football in the state of Oregon, with the Beavers also hosting a game at 1 p.m. against Arizona.

Expect traffic delays on I-5 throughout Saturday morning and afternoon.

© 2018 KGW