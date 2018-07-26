EUGENE, Ore. — Big changes are coming to Autzen stadium this football season.

The University of Oregon announced new safety restrictions and game-day changes, including the sale of beer and wine inside the stadium bowl, earlier parking lot openings and the elimination of the stadium re-entry policy.

Here’s a look at the four changes fans need to know before heading to Autzen:

Alcohol sales

Beer and wine, which were previously only available in the Moshofsky Center next to the stadium and the Club at Autzen, will now be available in the general concession areas of the stadium.

There will be no beer and wine sales in the student sections, and consumption won’t be allowed there. The UO says the number of alcohol monitors on the game-day staff will be significantly increased.

Earlier parking

Parking lots at Autzen Stadium will now open six hours before kickoff. They previously opened four hours before the game. The UO made the change to primarily accommodate fans traveling to Eugene from out of town.

No more re-entry

Autzen Stadium will no longer allow fans to re-enter the stadium after they've exited at any point during the game. The UO says this will reduce binge drinking and prevent other alcohol-related incidents.

Clear bag policy

Any large bags fans bring into the stadium will have to be clear. Fans will be allowed to bring in one clear bag per person, along with a small clutch or purse for privacy.

The university says the policy will provide for a safer venue and reduce the time spent waiting in line before games. More about the clear bag policy

