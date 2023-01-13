Balanced Arizona State jumps out early, routs Oregon 90-73

Arizona State (14-3, 5-1 Pac-12) pulled away early with a 30-9 run for a 44-20 lead late in the first half.

EUGENE, Ore. — Desmond Cambridge Jr. scored 21 points to lead four in double figures as Arizona State rolled to a 90-73 victory over Oregon in Thursday night's game.

Arizona State (14-3, 5-1 Pac-12) pulled away early with a 30-9 run for a 44-20 lead late in the first half of the game. Cambridge scored 12 points, Devan Cambridge added 11 and DJ Horne had nine as the Sun Devils shot 56% and were 8 of 17 from distance. They stretched the lead to 29 points with 10:50 to play in the second half of the game.

Horne finished the game with 15 points on five 3-pointers. Devan Cambridge added 14 points and Warren Washington had 10 with eight rebounds for Arizona State. Frankie Collins added nine points and had eight assists by the end of the night.

The Sun Devils were 33 of 63 from the floor, 13 of 29 from beyond the arc, and had 20 assists. It was the most points scored since a 91-67 win against San Diego on Dec. 18. They are 10-0 when scoring at least 70 points.

Will Richardson scored 16 points and N’Faly Dante had 14 for Oregon (9-8, 3-3). The Ducks team has lost two of its last three conference games by double digits.

Arizona State has won two straight games in Matthew Knight Arena after losing the first seven.

