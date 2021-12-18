x
Beavers

Oregon State falls to Utah State in first bowl game since 2013

The Beavers lost 24-13 in the inaugural LA Bowl Saturday night.
Oregon State defensive back Akili Arnold (0) catches an interception in the end zone during the first half of the LA Bowl NCAA college football game against Utah State in Inglewood, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. The pass was intended for Utah State wide receiver Deven Thompkins, left. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Third-string quarterback Cooper Legas threw two touchdown passes, Calvin Tyler Jr. ran for 120 yards and a score and Utah State beat Oregon State 24-13 in the inaugural LA Bowl Saturday night.

Legas came in when starter Logan Bonner suffered a knee injury during the first quarter.

Andrew Peasley was Bonner’s backup throughout the season, but was ruled out prior to kickoff due to a shoulder injury he suffered Nov. 26 against New Mexico. 

Legas’ only action this season was late in the New Mexico game.

The sophomore’s first collegiate pass couldn’t have gone any better when he connected with Deven Thompkins on a 62-yard touchdown strike to tie it at 7.

It was the Beavers' first bowl appearance since 2013.

