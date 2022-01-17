x
Beavers

No. 3 UCLA beats Oregon St. 81-65 behind Juzang's 24 points

UCLA improved to 11-2 overall and 3-1 in the Pac-12.
UCLA guard Johnny Juzang, right, drives past Oregon State guard Dexter Akanno during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Los Angeles. UCLA won 81-65. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Johnny Juzang scored 19 of his 24 points in the second half when No. 3 UCLA pulled away to beat Oregon State 81-65. 

Jaylen Clark added 11 points on 5-of-6 shooting in his first career start for the Bruins. He replaced Jaime Jaquez Jr., who had a left ankle injury. 

UCLA improved to 11-2 overall and 3-1 in the Pac-12. Dashawn Davis and Jarod Lucas had 12 points each for the Beavers. They fell to 3-13 overall and 1-5 in the Pac-12. 

Oregon State is winless in five road games this season.

The Beavers are scheduled to host Washington on Thursday, Jan. 20 and UCLA is set to visit Utah the same day.

