West side of Oregon State's Reser Stadium to be imploded on Jan. 7

The demolition is part of a $153 million project to upgrade the facility.

CORVALLIS, Ore. — The west side of Oregon State University's Reser Stadium will be imploded on Jan. 7 as part of a $153 million project to upgrade the facility.

“The decision to implode the westside stadium is all about safety,” said Steve Clark, vice president for university relations and marketing at Oregon State.

On Jan. 7 between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m., licensed contractors will use explosive charges to make the structure fall vertically to the parking lot level around the stadium. There will be a series of loud popping sounds that will take place over about two seconds.

He said implosion will be safer for workers and the community compared to using a traditional demolition process of taking apart such a large structure and tall roof canopy in pieces.

This month, construction crews will begin preparing the west side of the stadium for full demolition, including removal of some steel and concrete.

"To ensure safety during the implosion, residential, commercial and campus structures within 500 feet of the stadium’s west side will be unoccupied during the event," said a press release from OSU. "Out of an abundance of caution, Clark said occupants of buildings within 1,000 feet of the stadium will be asked to remain indoors and away from exterior windows and patios."

Several nearby streets – Southwest 26th Street, Southwest 30th Street, Southwest Grove Street and Southwest Western Boulevard – will be closed to vehicle, pedestrian and bicycle traffic for about 10 minutes before and after the implosion.

There will be a livestream of the implosion and more information about that will be released in the coming weeks.

The stadium project is expected to be completed before the start of the 2023 football season. The project includes construction of the new west side of the stadium, a welcome center for prospective new students and their families, and a wellness clinic for students, OSU employees and community members.