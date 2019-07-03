PORTLAND, Ore. — Former Oregon State University pitcher Luke Heimlich has signed a contract with a team in Mexico, according to a report.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports Heimlich agreed to a deal with the Dos Laredos Tecolotes of Liga Mexicana de Beisbol.

Heimlich, a two-time Pac-12 pitcher of the year, was expected to be a high-round draft pick in 2017 before The Oregonian reported Heimlich pleaded guilty to molesting his niece when he was 15 years old. He was not selected in the the 2017 and 2018 Major League Baseball drafts.

Since The Oregonian’s report, Heimlich has denied molesting his niece and said he pleaded guilty because he didn’t think he stood a fair chance at trial.

In August, Heimlich agreed to a deal with a team in China, only to have the deal terminated shortly after.

Passan reports scouts have said Heimlich could pitch in an MLB rotation today.