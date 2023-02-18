Oregon State men lose to Washington 61-47

Oregon State was held below 50 points for the fifth time in conference play this season.

SEATTLE — Jamal Bey scored 15 points, Braxton Meah had a double-double, and Washington defeated Oregon State 61-47 on Saturday night.

After the Huskies went up by 15 on a steal and 3-pointer by Koren Johnson at 12:02 of the second half, Oregon State battled back to get within 46-40 on a jumper by Tyler Bilodeau with 6:03 to go. The Beavers were within six again when Jordan Pope scored to make it 48-42 near the four-minute mark.

The Huskies scored the next nine points, with five coming from Keion Brooks. Now leading 57-42 with 2:12 remaining, the Huskies led by at least 14 points the rest of the way.

Oregon State was held below 50 points for the fifth time in conference play this season.

Meah added 12 points and 11 rebounds for his second double-double in three games and third this season. Keyon Menifield, who scored 27 points in a 72-71 OT victory over Oregon earlier in the week, scored 12 points. Keion Brooks and Koren Johnson scored 11 points each. Only five players scored for the Huskies (15-13, 7-10 Pac-12), but all reached double figures.

Washington shot 36% overall, with 6 of 24 3-pointers and made 17 of 19 free throws. Bey was 6-for-6 from the line.

Pope and Glenn Taylor led Oregon State (10-18, 4-13) with 11 points each. The Beavers shot 32% for the game and 2 for 19 from 3-point distance.

It was the 310th meeting between the two teams with Washington leading 166-144. It is the third-most played series in the NCAA behind Oregon vs. Oregon State and Oregon vs. Washington.

Mike Hopkins picked up his 100th win in his sixth season as coach of the Huskies.

___