The Oregon State Beavers defeated the Arkansas Razorbacks 5-0 in Game 3 of the College World Series on Thursday night to win the national championship!

It's the third title for the Beavers, who also won the College World Series in 2006 and 2007.

Check out photos of this year's celebration.

Photos: Oregon State wins national championship

Photos: Oregon State wins national championship Oregon State celebrates winning the national championship after defeating Arkansas 5-0 in Game 3 of the 2018 College World Series

