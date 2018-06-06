PORTLAND, Ore. – For the second straight year, Oregon State University star pitcher Luke Heimlich was not picked in the Major League Baseball draft.

Last year, Heimlich was projected to be a first or second-round pick. But in the days leading up to the draft, The Oregonian reported Heimlich had pleaded guilty to molesting his niece when he was 15 years old. The girl reported the abuse to her mother and father, Heimlich’s brother, who alerted authorities.

Heimlich has since claimed innocence to multiple news agencies, including the Portland Tribune and Sports Illustrated. He told Sports Illustrated he pleaded guilty because he and his parents decided it would be best for the family.

“We didn’t really think I stood a fair chance,” Heimlich said.

More: OSU's Heimlich denies he molested niece in new Sports Illustrated article

He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to counseling and required to register as a sex offender.

After news broke of Heimlich’s transgression, he voluntarily removed himself from the team when they competed in the College World Series last year.

Related: OSU's Heimlich not at College World Series; school president supports return next season

Heimlich has since returned to the team and has had a stellar senior season. He has a 15-1 record with a 2.42 earned run average, both team-bests. He also was named the Pac-12 Pitcher of the Year for the second straight season. The Beavers are the No. 3 national seed in the NCAA Tournament and favored to beat Minnesota this weekend and return to the College World Series.

Prior to the draft, Heimlich said he was “confident” that he would have the chance to play professional baseball. His coach, Pat Casey, told Sports Illustrated he believed Heimlich would be selected in the first or second round.

More than 1,200 players were picked in this year’s 40-round draft.

Heimlich could still be signed as a free agent by an MLB team when Oregon State's season comes to an end.

© 2018 KGW