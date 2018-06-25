On the KGW app? Tap here for a multimedia experience
OMAHA, Neb. — Oregon State's Trevor Larnach hit a tie-breaking two-run homer in the top of the ninth inning after Arkansas blew a chance to lock up the national championship, and the Beavers forced a third and final game in the College World Series finals with a 5-3 victory Wednesday night.
Cadyn Grenier singled in the tying run after three Arkansas fielders watched his foul ball drop between them. Larnach then launched his 19th homer of the season into the right-field bullpen to set off a wild celebration in the Beavers' dugout.
The decisive Game 3 is Thursday at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2.
The Beavers had to wait an extra day to play Game 1 because of a weather postponement. The game was made up Tuesday, but the Beavers lost, 4-1, putting them one win from elimination or two wins from a championship.
RELATED: Arkansas beats Heimlich, Beavers 4-1 in CWS finals opener
KGW's Orlando Sanchez and Rod Stevens were in Omaha all week, capturing all the exciting action. This notebook is a collection of what Orlando shared on social media during his time at the College World Series.
Follow Orlando on Twitter here or on Facebook here.
Monday
The newspapers in Omaha were awash with CWS coverage and Orlando shared some photos of some of the images and headlines.
The weather may be a factor for Game 1. There is a 60 percent chance of thunderstorms at the time the first pitch is scheduled to be thrown Monday. Every time lightning is seen at the ballpark, the game will be stopped for a half-hour. Orlando shared a photo that showed the less-than-favorable weather for baseball in Omaha.
At least there are some good apparel options for the fans.
Beavers fans are out in full force in Omaha ... and very excited!
About 1:40 p.m., Orlando tweeted out some great news. The rain has stopped!
At about 3:15 p.m, Orlando tweeted that although the start of the game has been delayed for weather. The delay continued long after the game's scheduled start time.
At 5:35 p.m. PT, NCAA officials postponed the game due to weather. Game 1 will be played Tuesday at 4 p.m. PT.
Tuesday
Reporter Bob Lundeberg from the Corvallis Gazette-Times broke down how the Beavers are handling the College World Series.
Arkansas fans were out in force six hours before the first pitch.
Orlando had a special guest during his noon live shot!
Benny kept his friends close and his enemies closer.
Fans were lined up and ready to go.
And they were fired up!
Things started off great for the Beavers, with a run in the second inning.
A controversial interference call erased a run for the Beavers in the fourth inning. Oregon State still led 1-0, but coaches, players and fans felt Oregon State was robbed on the call. Orlando tweeted about it and then retweeted a fan's take that described why the Beavers faithful felt the call was wrong.
In the fifth inning, Beavers starting pitcher Luke Heimlich unraveled, allowing four runs. Arkansas took a 4-1 lead they wouldn't relinquish.
The 2006 Oregon State team came back from a Game 1 loss to capture the national championship. The Beavers' Steven Kwan told Orlando the Beavers will draw inspiration from that team's performance. Game 2 is Wednesday (4 p.m., ESPN).
Orlando shared a few photos of the Game 1 experience before signing off for the night. Bring on Game 2! We'll see you Wednesday!
Wednesday
Orlando previewed Game 2 on KGW News at Noon. It was a hot afternoon in Omaha!
7:04 p.m. — The Beavers took a 2-1 lead in the top of the fifth inning, only to give the lead back to Arkansas after the Razorbacks plated two runs in the bottom of the fifth. The score would remain Arkansas 3, Oregon State 2, until the top of the ninth inning.
7:06 p.m. — Seventh-inning stretch!
7:18 p.m. — Beavers still losing? Time for a snack? Sure, why not?
7:38 p.m. — After the Beavers stranded Adley Rutschman at third base, they were still trailing 3-2 and had just three outs left to keep their season and national championship hopes alive.
8:02 p.m. — Cadyn Grenier comes through! He drives in the tying run in the top of the ninth inning. Beavers fans are going crazy!
8:05 p.m. — GO-AHEAD HOME RUN! Trevor Larnach hits a two-run homer to give the Beavers a 5-3 lead in the top of the ninth inning!
8:17 p.m. — The Beavers close it out in the bottom of the ninth and force a winner-takes-all Game 3! Unbelievable finish!
11:40 p.m. — Oregon State's Nick Madrigal said Trevor Larnach's home run "was one of the best moments I've ever been part of."
11:45 p.m. — The Beavers' Steven Kwan said he almost blacked out when Trevor Larnach hit the home run.
11:54 p.m. — Trevor Larnach speaks to the media after the game. "Emotions went from the lowest possible ... to as high as you can get," he says.
Midnight — "We never quit. We're relentless, no matter what the situation is, and you saw it tonight." Cadyn Grenier sums up the never-say-die attitude of the Beavers, now one win away from their third national title!
Game Day!
1:05 a.m. — You know Benny the Beaver was pumped up after the come-from-behind win!
8:14 a.m. — Thursday morning dawned cloudy.
12:54 p.m. — One more game for the title. The Beavers are ready. Their fans are ready.
1:30 p.m. — The Beavers aren't messing around. Eyes on the prize.
1:39 p.m. — The Beaver Believers are pumped for Game 3!
2:58 p.m. — Drew is in the house! That would be super-fan Drew Boedigheimer, who had a life-saving heart transplant seven years ago. He's a huge Beavers fan who has been embraced by the team. He often gets to sit in the dugout with his parents before games or can be found in the locker room for post-victory celebrations!
4:02 p.m. — Adley Rustchman drives in the first run
4:09 p.m. — Michael Gretler makes it 2-0
5:05 p.m. — Another one for Rutschman
6:32 p.m. — Freshman Kevin Abel comes through in a big way
6:38 p.m. — Fans going crazy with three innings left
7:02 p.m. — The Oregon State Beavers are National Champions!
7:40 p.m. — Save the dirt!
7:44 p.m. — Fireworks
7: 55 p.m. — The Shot
'A dream come true': Beavs fans react to championship win