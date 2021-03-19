x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Portland's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Portland, Oregon | KGW.com

Beavers

Oregon State takes down Tennessee 70-56 as No. 12 seed

It's the first time since 1982 that the Beavers won an NCAA Tournament game.
Credit: AP
Oregon State guard Ethan Thompson (5) reacts to a basket against Tennessee during the second half of a men's college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Friday, March 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

INDIANAPOLIS — Oregon State played up the underdog role all season and is now the latest No. 12 seed to win an opening-round NCAA Tournament game.

Roman Silva scored 16 points and the Beavers took advantage of Tennessee’s icy perimeter shooting to beat the fifth-seeded Vols 70-56 in the Midwest Region. 

Oregon State became the first Pac-10/12 school to win the conference tournament after being picked to finish last and is now the 51st 12-seed to take down a five-seed since the NCAA Tournament bracket expanded in 1985. 

The Vols shot 5 for 26 from the arc while shooting 33% overall.

Related Articles