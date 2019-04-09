PORTLAND, Ore. — Beavers fans hoping to plop down on their couch and watch Oregon State-Hawaii on their TV this weekend are out of luck.

Saturday's game, which will be played in Hawaii and doesn't kick off until 9 p.m. PT, won't be televised on any local channel, either broadcast or cable. The only place to catch the game is on Facebook.

Steve Fenk, associate athletic director at Oregon State, told KGW that the television distribution rights for Saturday's game are owned by the home team's conference, in this case the Mountain West Conference. Neither the Pac-12 nor Oregon State has any control over the game's broadcast.

"We always will want our fans to see us play on any platform we can make happen," Fenk told The Oregonian's John Canzano.

Hawaii airs its home games locally on Spectrum, and allows fans on the mainland to stream the broadcast live on Facebook. What fans watch on Facebook will be the Spectrum feed, a professionally produced broadcast with announcers and a production crew.

The precise location of the live stream is still up in the air. "Right now, we don’t know where it will air," Fenk told Canzano. The game could end up on Hawaii's Facebook page or perhaps the Mountain West Conference's Facebook page. All that's known is the live stream will be carried somewhere on Facebook.

KGW has reached out to the University of Hawaii athletic department, but hasn't heard back yet.

Fenk said said there is a silver lining. On Saturday, everyone with an internet connection who wants to see the game will be able to watch on Facebook. That's not always the case for Beavers fans. DirecTV customers are often out of luck because that satellite provider doesn't carry the Pac-12 Network, on which most Beavers games air.

The Beavers are 0-1 this season after losing their season opener, 52-36, against Oklahoma State.

